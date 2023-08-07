Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill

The Parliament on Monday night passed a Bill to replace an ordinance that took away the Delhi government's powers over its bureaucracy, with the Rajya Sabha clearing the contentious legislation after a 130-102 vote and a debate that lasted a little over eight hours.

The government and the Opposition locked horns during the lengthy debate and during the voting process, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the Bill in no way violates the Supreme Court judgement which was in favour of Delhi government and it is aimed at "effective, corruption-free governance" in the national capital.