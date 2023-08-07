Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill

The Parliament on Monday night passed a Bill to replace an ordinance that took away the Delhi government's powers over its bureaucracy, with the Rajya Sabha clearing the contentious legislation after a 130-102 vote and a debate that lasted a little over eight hours.
The government and the Opposition locked horns during the lengthy debate and during the voting process, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the Bill in no way violates the Supreme Court judgement which was in favour of Delhi government and it is aimed at "effective, corruption-free governance" in the national capital.
The voting saw the Opposition marshalling all its resources by bringing in ailing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, JMM's Shibu Soren and JD(U)'s Bashisht Narain Singh, but it could gather only 102 votes against the government's 130.
The House also witnessed heated moments when AAP's Raghav Chadha moved a motion seeking sending the Bill to Rajya Sabha Select Committee with the names of five members from BJP, BJD and AIADMK, who claimed they did not give their permission to include their names and that it was a question of privilege.
Shah demanded a probe as it was a question of privilege while alleging that Chadha forged the signatures of these MPs to submit the motion.
Responding to the debate, Shah said Delhi is different from other states as the Parliament, Supreme Court and embassies are located in the capital. "That is why Delhi was made a Union Territory. State governments have restricted rights despite having assemblies. Whoever wants to fight elections here must understand this character of Delhi," he said.
Taking on the Opposition, he said they were opposing the Bill only to save their alliance. "It won't matter even if more parties join INDIA bloc, Narendra Modi will again become Prime Minister in 2024...Arvind Kejriwal will quit opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A once Delhi services bill is passed," he said.
The Opposition called the Bill “unconstitutional” and “anti-democratic”. Opening the debate for the Opposition bloc, senior MP Abhishek Singhvi warned parties supporting the Bill like BJD and YSR Congress that "someday this anti-federal knock will come" at their doors too.
BJD’s Sasmit Patra said they remain equidistant to both the BJP and the Congress but they supported the Bill. “Our stand on the Bill does not change anything.
YSR Congress’ V Vijayasai Reddy attacked the AAP, calling the Kejriwal-led unit “Absolutely Anarchy Party".