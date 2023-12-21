JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament clears Telecommunications Bill seeking temporary control of telecom services in case of public emergency

The bill allowing the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, and providing a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum was approved by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 08:47 IST

Follow Us

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 through voice vote to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks as well as the assignment of spectrum.

The bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill allows the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, drops OTT in definition of telecom services and provides for non-auction route for allocation of satellite spectrum.

More to follow....

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 08:47 IST)
India NewsRajya SabhaTelecom

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT