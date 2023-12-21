Parliament clears Telecommunications Bill seeking temporary control of telecom services in case of public emergency

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 through voice vote to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks as well as the assignment of spectrum.

The bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill allows the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, drops OTT in definition of telecom services and provides for non-auction route for allocation of satellite spectrum.

