Rajya Sabha polls: 3 NDA candidates, one from Congress file nomination in Bihar

Patna: Three candidates from the ruling NDA alliance and one from the Congress on Wednesday filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, where six seats are falling vacant. The RJD is expected to field candidates for the remaining two seats, party leaders said.

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who has been considered for a second consecutive term by the party, promptly went to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat and filed his nomination papers.

He was accompanied by senior leaders of the grand alliance constituents, including Bihar Congress CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan and CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MLAs.