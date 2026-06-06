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Rajya Sabha polls: BJP candidates from MP Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal file nominations

Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to take place on June 18, and the last date for filing of nominations is June 9.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsBJPRajya SabhaTarun Chugh

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