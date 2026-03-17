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Rajya Sabha polls: Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia win in Haryana

Congress staves off challenge from a BJP-back independent to wrest the seat
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 03:28 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 03:28 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndiaHaryanaIndia PoliticsRajya Sabha Elections

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