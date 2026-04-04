<p>Chandigarh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana </a>Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) will prepare a report and convey its decision to the party high command concerning the issue of alleged cross-voting by five party MLAs during last month's Rajya Sabha elections.</p>.<p>The committee, under the chairmanship of party leader Dharampal Malik, met at the Haryana <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>office here on Friday evening. The five MLAs are accused for cross-voting in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal and have been issued a show-cause notice by the Congress.</p>.<p>The notice was served for "anti-party activities by deliberately not casting a vote in favour of Congress' official candidate". Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana was held on March 16.</p>.<p>BJP's Sanjay Bhatia bagged one seat comfortably, while the Congress candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh, secured the second seat in a close contest against Independent candidate Satish Nandal.</p>.Congress issues show-cause notice to fifth Haryana MLA for 'cross-voting' in RS polls.<p>The alleged cross-voting had dented the otherwise comfortable position of the Congress for securing an easy victory. Four of the Congress' votes were also declared invalid during counting.</p>.<p>The party had named five legislators -- Naraingarh MLA Shalli Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas, Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil and Ratia legislator Jarnail Singh -- for defying the official line.</p>.<p>Chaudhary, Bala and Singh had later denied the allegations, stating that their names were being dragged into the controversy unnecessarily and maintained that they had voted for the party candidate.</p>.<p>Only Chaudhary, Bala and Jarnail Singh replied to the showcause notice, DAC chairman Malik told mediapersons after the meeting.</p>.Congress names 4 of 5 Haryana MLAs who 'cross-voted' in RS polls.<p>He said Chaudhary and Bala requested that the DAC give them a personal hearing on Friday. "They came, and we listened to what they had to say," he said.</p>.<p>"The DAC will finalise its report and convey the decision to the party high command, which will decide on further course of action," he added.</p>.<p>On the remaining two MLAs who have not replied to the notice, Malik said, "It means they have accepted the allegations against them." </p> <p>Recently, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said the five party legislators accused of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana should resign on moral grounds.</p>.<p>The former chief minister had said that more than the party, these five MLAs have betrayed the people who elected them.</p>