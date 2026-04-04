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Rajya Sabha polls 'cross-voting': Haryana Congress panel to submit report to high command

"The DAC will finalise its report and convey the decision to the party high command, which will decide on further course of action," he added.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 03:30 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 03:30 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaHaryanacross voting

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