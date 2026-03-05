Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, Odisha and Bihar: Extra candidates, independents set stage for intense contest

The interesting fight will be in Haryana where party state vice president Satish Nandal has filed nomination papers as an independent candidate, the third in the fray for two seats.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 16:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsOdishaRajya SabhaHaryanaBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us