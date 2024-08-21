Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union minister George Kurian files nomination as BJP candidate from MP

Bhopal: Union minister George Kurian on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP on Tuesday evening announced Kurian as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh that became vacant following Jyotiraditya Scindia's election to the Lok Sabha.

Kurian, who is Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday morning, where state BJP chief V D Sharma welcomed him. After that, he met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the latter's official residence in the state capital.