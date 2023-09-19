Home
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day; House to meet tomorrow, September 20

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi urged Rajya Sabha to pass the women's reservation bill unanimously when it comes to the House after being pased by Lok Sabha.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 11:00 IST

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the first sitting of the Upper House in the new Parliament building on Wednesday.

The House also witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches when Kharge made certain remarks related to GST payments to states and on the alleged 'weakening' of federalism.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi urged Rajya Sabha to pass the women's reservation bill unanimously when it comes to the House after being pased by Lok Sabha.

He also highlighted the various measures taken by his government in the last nine years for women's empowerment.

Earlier in the day, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha moved to their chambers in the new Parliament building.

(Published 19 September 2023, 11:00 IST)
