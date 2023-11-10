JOIN US
Homeindia

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Yogi Adityanath for Ram Temple consecration

The CM said the invitation was extended to him in person by Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj, the Trust treasurer, Champat Rai Ji, the Trust's general secretary, and Rajendra Pankaj of Vishva Hindu Parishad.
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 10:51 IST

Lucknow: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Friday extended an invitation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Adityanath informed about the invitation on X, saying he feels 'blessed.' The CM said the invitation was extended to him in person by Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj, the Trust treasurer, Champat Rai Ji, the Trust's general secretary, and Rajendra Pankaj of Vishva Hindu Parishad.

"The success of the immense compassion of Lord Shri Ram, the blessings of revered saints and Dadaguru Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and revered Gurudev Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj, centuries of continuous struggle of revered Ashok Singhal ji and Ram devotees and the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is that we all are able successfully to visualise the consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in Shri Ayodhya," Adityanath said on X.

(Published 10 November 2023, 10:51 IST)
