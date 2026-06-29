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'Ram ko loota, desh ko loota': Kapil Sibal attacks BJP on temple donation row

Sibal urged people to defeat the Modi government.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:35 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsKapil SibalRam Temple

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