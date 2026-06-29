'Ram ko loota, desh ko loota': Kapil Sibal attacks BJP on temple donation row

<p>Amid outrage over alleged alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-fund-theft-ayodhya-bar-warns-of-rs-5-lakh-penalty-for-lawyers-defending-accused-4055773">embezzlement of donations</a> at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a dig at the BJP with a poem.</p><p>Sibal took to X and accused the ruling party of looting the country and Lord Ram. In the rhyming poem, originally posted in Hindi, Sibal urged people to defeat the Modi government.</p>.'Heavens are not going to fall': Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row .<p>In a post on X, Sibal said, "Defeat this Government, Ram ko loota, Desh ko loota, Achhe Din ka nara jhootha."</p><p>"Aise shasan ko tordein ge; Mil ke Desh ko jordein ge; Na dilon ka ho ga batwara; Sab ka Desh hai Desh hamara," Sibal posted.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday said that the accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case are facing not only legal action but also social boycott, reflecting the sentiments of Hindu society.</p><p>On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT on a request from the temple Trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram temple.</p><p>Based on the SIT's report, eight people -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement. They were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.</p><p>On Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all eight accused to 14 days' judicial custody.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>