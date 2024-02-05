'Country developed slave mentality due to insecurity built around secularism': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

'After independence, the sense of patriotism had been alienated from devotion to God. All these years, devotion to God was forced to be practised within the four walls of one’s house. But RSS worked relentlessly to bring Daiva Bhakti out of the closet and put it on the same pedestal as patriotism,' Ravi Shankar said.