Ram mandir consecration: 10 things to know

All eyes are on Ayodhya, as the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony is set to take place on Jan 22. After this, the temple will open its doors to devotees to worship "Ram Lalla", even though the temple itself is technically still unfinished. Here are the top 10 most interesting facts about the consecration ceremony.

1. Though Jan 22 is the date on everyone lips, the preparatory rituals for the consecration actually began a week early on January 15, and will culminate on the seventh and final day on Monday (Jan 22). Here is the list of ceremonies being conducted.