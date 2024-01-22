JOIN US
Homeindia

Ram Mandir Consecration: Here's where to watch Pran Prathista ceremony live online

State-run Doordarshan is streaming the ceremony live online
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 05:02 IST

The Consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya temple is scheduled to be performed at the Ayodhya Dham at 12:20 pm IST, January 22, 2024.

The seating at temple premises is limited to few thousands of special invitees only. Several prominent religious pointiffs, politicians, movie celebrities are attending the event.

So, the government-run Doordarshan has made arrangements to stream the 40-minute Pran Prathista ceremony on the official YouTube channel.

The first phase of the consecration ceremony rituals began last week on January 16, starting from the Saryu River. And, the final phase of the pran prathista process will happen this afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the ceremony. He is slated to arrive at the venue around 11:00 am.

Even former PM HD Devegowda is also attending the event.

Watch the Lord Ram Pran Pratishta programme here:

(Published 22 January 2024, 05:02 IST)
