Ram mandir consecration 'take(s) us on the path of becoming Vishwaguru', Shah proclaims in Lok Sabha

In a message which is likely to appeal to the core BJP voter, Shah said that when the BJP mentioned in its poll manifesto about the Ram Temple, the Opposition had said it was a election time promise.

“When we mentioned it in our manifesto, they said it was only to win the elections and that the BJP keeps making promises like scrapping Article 370, Ram Janmabhoomi, Uniform Civil Code or Triple Talaq. However, they oppose us every time we fulfil our promises. The temple shows that the BJP and PM Modi fulfill all their promises,” he said.

In a surprise move, the government said on Friday that on the last day of the session, a resolution to mark the temple’s consecration will be passed.

He said that the temple’s construction is a lesson in secularism to the world, and that no country in the world has to fight for the religious sentiments of its majority population.

“The Supreme Court order has shown to the world India’s secular character. We have seen the way, and we have fought in the Supreme Court, and only after the Supreme Court judgement has a Ram Mandir been built. I want to reiterate, when everyone is celebrating, you should also welcome it and this is in the interest of the nation,” Shah said.

In the Lok Sabha, speaking at the end of a four hour long discussion, Birla said that the temple is not a structure of stones but is filled with the feelings of faith and belief.

“Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ramrajya,” the resolution read.

Bringing in the resolution, BJP MP Satya Pal Singh said that he was honoured to start the resolution. “This discussion on Ram is also a blessing for all of us; Ram is a feeling for us. It is our legacy and heritage," Singh said.

In the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said the BJP never tried to take political advantage of the temple although it had the conviction to complete it.

“This is an issue for the entire nation. We never attempted to score a point from this. We never attempted to take any political advantage from this,” Nadda said.