Ram mandir 'fund theft' | 'How do you know the money didn't go to him?': Priyank Kharge slams PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

<p>Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday slammed Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ram Temple Trust. </p><p>While speaking to the media, Kharge said Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha and inaugurated the temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> but is silent when there is alleged misappropriation. </p><p>"PM Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha & inaugurated Ram Mandir. If there's alleged misappropriation, when will he speak?" Kharge said, alleging that the money could also be taken by him. </p>.Ram mandir 'fund theft'| 'Women, poor have given from their savings': Senior Congress leaders slam BJP.<p>"How do you know the money didn't go to him? Where are PM Modi & Yogi's voices now?" Kharge questioned further. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said it was “really tragic” that people from all over the country, those who believe and those who have faith, gave donations, and now those donations have been stolen. </p><p>“It is shameful and the government needs to inquire into what...how...why it has happened?...Women have given from their savings…poor people have given. It is not just funds that have been given by corporates. These are funds collected from every citizen and there was a drive to collect them. So, who is responsible? If you collect them, it is your responsibility,” she said in Wayanad.</p><p>The alleged embezzlement was first flagged on June 7, after which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. </p><p>An FIR was registered on June 25 based on the SIT's recommendations with eight people being arrested. </p>