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Ram mandir 'fund theft' | 'How do you know the money didn't go to him?': Priyank Kharge slams PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

While speaking to the media, Kharge said Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha and inaugurated the temple in Ayodhya but is silent when there is alleged misappropriation.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKarnatakaAyodhyaPM ModiIndia PoliticsYogi AdityanathRam MandirPriyank Kharge

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