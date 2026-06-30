'Ram mandir fund theft 'Maha Paap', PM Modi should own responsibility': Congress

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Tuesday described the embezzlement of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya as "Maha Paap" (cardinal sin) and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should own responsibility for it the way he claimed credit for "shilanyas to pran pratishtha".</p><p>Party's Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate said the "theft of donations" were an attack on the faith of Hindus all over the world and demanded that the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be made public, claiming that there are "clear attempts to cover up and protect" the Trust and the RSS.</p>.Ram Temple ‘fund theft’ : Champat Rai denies charges, Congress delegation to Ayodhya under ‘house arrest’.<p>"Who performed the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja? Who inaugurated the Ram Mandir? Who conducted the 'Pran Pratishtha' in the Ram Mandir? Who hoisted the flag in the Ram Mandir? Who established the Ram Mandir Trust? (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will take all the credit, so why the silence on donation scams?" she asked.</p>.<p>"The question is whether the BJP government does not even get a whiff of this? Such a massive scam was running right under the government's nose, yet the entire intelligence apparatus remained clueless. Did the news of this theft not reach the government's ears? If the government stayed silent even after learning about the theft, then it too is complicit in this 'Maha Paap' (cardinal sin)," she claimed.</p><p>She said that the announcement of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was made by Modi in 2020 and it was filled with handpicked people who were connected to the RSS. She said the Trust has no credibility left and it should be dissolved immediately.</p><p>Referring to the arrest of eight persons in connection with the incident, she said "small-time culprits" were caught and turned into guests in jail while the "big-time robbers" were let off to stash away the loot. Trust Secretary Champat Rai resigned and indicates that a massive scam has taken place, raising questions on the credibility of the entire Trust as well, she claimed.</p>.PM Modi's 'silence' on Ram temple 'loot' direct assault on faith of people: Congress.<p>She said the CCTV evidence documenting around 70 theft incidents over 40 days represented only a fraction of the alleged wrongdoing and asked what it would be for five and a half years. "The available footage covers only about 40 days because older CCTV footage no longer exists. Who will account for the previous five-and-a-half years?” she said.</p><p>"Can employees earning modest salaries really have orchestrated such a large operation on their own? It is impossible without the involvement of higher authorities," she said.</p>