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'Ram mandir fund theft 'Maha Paap', PM Modi should own responsibility': Congress

"The question is whether the BJP government does not even get a whiff of this?" said Congress' Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAyodhyaRam Temple

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