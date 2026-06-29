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Ram mandir 'fund theft' | Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing requesting CBI probe

The plea, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, has sought directions for the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the CBI
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:50 IST
India NewsAyodhyaSupreme CourtRam Mandir

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