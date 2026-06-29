Ram mandir 'fund theft' | Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing requesting CBI probe

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday declined to accord urgent hearing to a petition seeking a CBI-led multi-disciplinary investigation into alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>.</p><p>A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu observed that there was no immediate urgency in the matter and directed that the petition be listed for regular hearing after the summer vacation. “Heavens are not going to fall… What is the urgency?” the bench remarked orally.</p><p>The plea, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, has sought directions for the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the CBI to conduct a time-bound probe into the purported misappropriation of funds and other irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.</p>.Ram temple 'fund theft': Ayodhya Bar warns of Rs 5 lakh penalty for lawyers defending accused.<p>It also urged the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the temple trust to put in place robust regulatory, supervisory, and audit mechanisms to protect public interest and restore the confidence of millions of devotees and donors.</p><p>The petitioners argued that reports of missing funds and alleged irregularities have caused deep concern among generations that fought for the temple’s restoration. Irrespective of the veracity of these reports, an independent and professional probe is essential to address the issue, the plea stated.</p><p>The petition highlighted that the SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 — comprising senior officials including Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IGP Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan — had begun a preliminary inquiry without even registering an FIR.</p><p>The advocates contended that a unified agency like the CBI, with expertise in complex financial and criminal matters, would inspire greater public confidence than a probe by administrative officers.</p><p>The matter related to allegations of financial mismanagement at the Ram Temple trust, which prompted the UP government to constitute its own SIT following a request from the trust itself.</p>