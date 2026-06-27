Ram mandir 'fund theft'| 'Women, poor have given from their savings': Senior Congress leaders slam BJP

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Saturday ratcheted up its attack on the ruling BJP over the theft of donations from Ram Temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence and demanding the disbandment of the Temple Trust and the arrest of Trustees, including Champat Rai.</p><p>Senior leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh and Akhilesh Pratap Singh separately raised the issue during the day, even as Uttar Pradesh Police arrested eight persons who are accused of the embezzlement. </p><p>The claims of embezzlement surfaced on June 7, following which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by the UP government on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. An FIR was registered on June 25 based on the SIT's recommendations. </p>.'Truth must come out': Udupi's Pejawar seer withholds comments on allegations of financial irregularities in Ayodhya Ram mandir.<p>Priyanka Gandhi said it was “really tragic” that people from all over the country, those who believe and those who have faith, gave donations, and now those donations have been stolen. On Friday, she asked on ‘X’, whether mere low-level employees turn off CCTV cameras and tamper with thousands of crores in offerings or is there “complicity of some big players” behind it.</p><p>“It is shameful and the government needs to inquire into what...how...why it has happened?...Women have given from their savings…poor people have given. It is not just funds that have been given by corporates. These are funds collected from every citizen and there was a drive to collect them. So, who is responsible? If you collect them, it is your responsibility,” she said in Wayanad.</p><p>Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Akhilesh Pratap Singh asked why was the Prime Minister silent over allegations levelled against Trust members who were appointed by his government and demanded that all those who have prima facie been found to be involved must be arrested to facilitate an impartial investigation.</p><p>"When serious allegations are being raised against people who were given this responsibility, why is the Prime Minister silent right now?" he questioned, while claiming that allegations of corruption had surfaced even during the construction of the temple regarding people close to the ruling dispensation buying land there.</p><p>He also alleged that Mahipal Singh, a cash-counting agent, was removed from his job after he pointed out irregularities and even the CCTV cameras were removed and their footage deleted. "The Trust managing the Ram Temple has lost the trust of the people and it must be disbanded," he said.</p><p>Senior leader Digvijaya Singh demanded the arrest of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, claiming that the BJP, RSS, and VHP "bear full responsibility for this episode, but they are trying to shield the accused".</p><p>"Those who believe in the religion, Sanatana Dharma, and Lord Ram will not tolerate this theft and looting. The entire accountability and responsibility for this lies with the BJP, RSS, and VHP," PTI quoted him as saying in Ujjain.</p>