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Ram mandir 'fund theft'| 'Women, poor have given from their savings': Senior Congress leaders slam BJP

Claims of embezzlement surfaced on June 7, following which a SIT was set up by the UP govt on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsBJPCongressUttar PradeshAyodhyaIndia PoliticsRam MandirRam Temple

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