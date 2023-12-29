News Now: Temple trust to select best among three designs of Lord Ram Lalla's idol today in Ayodhya

Ayodhya Temple Trust to select best among three designs of Ram Lalla's idol today, CM Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Ayodhya to review preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit. Supporters of DMDK President Vijayakanth gather in Chennai to pay last respects. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike who were arrested for vandalising English signboards in Bengaluru, released on bail. Meanwhile, in the US, Maine disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s US presidential election for his role in 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Track all the latest updates throughout the day here only with DH.