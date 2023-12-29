News Now: Temple trust to select best among three designs of Lord Ram Lalla's idol today in Ayodhya
Ayodhya Temple Trust to select best among three designs of Ram Lalla's idol today, CM Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Ayodhya to review preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit. Supporters of DMDK President Vijayakanth gather in Chennai to pay last respects. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike who were arrested for vandalising English signboards in Bengaluru, released on bail. Meanwhile, in the US, Maine disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s US presidential election for his role in 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Track all the latest updates throughout the day here only with DH.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 06:08 IST
Highlights
05:4029 Dec 2023
CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today ahead of PM Modi's visit
05:3229 Dec 2023
Working towards 'swachh sundar' Ayodhya Dham, says UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya ahead of Ram Temple inauguration
03:2029 Dec 2023
Demise of my friend Vijayakanth is an unexpected and unfortunate thing: Rajinikanth
"The demise of my friend Vijayakanth is an unexpected and unfortunate thing. He is a person of will, we thought he will recover soon from his illness. But while seeing him in the recently held DMDK meeting, I lost hope. Vijayakanth would have owned a renowned place in Tamil Nadu politics if he would have been healthy," the actor said.
Last rites of DMDK President Vijayakanth to be conducted at 4:45 pm at the party headquarters
Mizoram govt grants consent for CBI investigation of offences in the state, tweets CM Lalduhoma
15 members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike arrested for vandalising English signboards in Bengaluru, released on bail
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Women workers are working on polishing the stones to be used in Ram Temple
US: Maine's top election official disqualifies Trump from 2024 Ballot
DMDK President and Actor Vijayakanth's mortal remains brought to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage
(Published 29 December 2023, 02:19 IST)