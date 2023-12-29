JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: Mizoram govt grants consent for CBI investigation of corruption offences in the state, tweets CM Lalduhoma

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike who were arrested for vandalising English signboards in Bengaluru, released on bail. Meanwhile, in the US, Maine disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s US presidential primary election, becoming the second state to bar Trump for his role in the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Track all the latest updates throughout the day here only with DH.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 02:59 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:1929 Dec 2023

15 members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike arrested for vandalising English signboards in Bengaluru, released on bail

01:5429 Dec 2023

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Women workers are working on polishing the stones to be used in Ram Temple

01:5429 Dec 2023

DMDK President and Actor Vijayakanth's mortal remains brought to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage

02:5229 Dec 2023

Mizoram govt grants consent for CBI investigation of offences in the state, tweets CM Lalduhoma

02:1929 Dec 2023

15 members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike arrested for vandalising English signboards in Bengaluru, released on bail

01:5429 Dec 2023

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Women workers are working on polishing the stones to be used in Ram Temple

01:5429 Dec 2023

US: Maine's top election official disqualifies Trump from 2024 Ballot

01:5429 Dec 2023

DMDK President and Actor Vijayakanth's mortal remains brought to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage

(Published 29 December 2023, 02:19 IST)
India NewsWorld newsEntertainment NewsBusiness NewsSports NewsUkraineIsraelHamasGaza

Follow us on