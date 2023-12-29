News Now: Mizoram govt grants consent for CBI investigation of corruption offences in the state, tweets CM Lalduhoma
Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike who were arrested for vandalising English signboards in Bengaluru, released on bail. Meanwhile, in the US, Maine disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s US presidential primary election, becoming the second state to bar Trump for his role in the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Track all the latest updates throughout the day here only with DH.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 02:59 IST
02:1929 Dec 2023
15 members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike arrested for vandalising English signboards in Bengaluru, released on bail
01:5429 Dec 2023
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Women workers are working on polishing the stones to be used in Ram Temple
01:5429 Dec 2023
DMDK President and Actor Vijayakanth's mortal remains brought to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage
(Published 29 December 2023, 02:19 IST)