Ram mandir opening moment of great fulfilment, satisfaction: Archaeologist K K Muhammed

Q: The findings weren’t made public by Prof Lal and his team. How did the findings come into the public domain?

A: Prof Lal did not come out in that press because he felt that would have created a lot of problems in the country. But he had to naturally defend himself when Communist historians in 1990 claimed that the team led by Prof Lal didn’t find any materials associated with a temple in the Babri Masjid area. I was then working in Madras (now Chennai) and despite being on probation, I came out with a detailed statement on the findings and how we came to a conclusion that the mosque was standing on the remains of a temple. I had to debunk the historians and tell the truth to the nation as the historians didn’t have any domain competence to speak on a purely technical subject. They were not archaeologists and none of them visited the site either during the excavation or after that. In my statement, I also said Muslims should willingly hand over the site for the construction of a temple because the religious importance is only for Hindus and not for Muslims. Ayodhya is an important place of worship for Hindus as Mecca and Medina are for Muslims.

Q: The Supreme Court accepted the findings of the team in which you were part of and allowed the construction of a temple in the disputed land. Now that the temple is being inaugurated, how do you feel?

A: This is a moment of great fulfilment and satisfaction, only for me, but for the entire country because this problem has been bothering the country for the last 500 years. We should all rejoice at the moment and welcome Lord Sri Ram to Ayodhya. Even in Ramayana, Lord Ram went for vana vash only for 14 years. But here, he is coming to Ayodhya after 500 years and we should give him an outstanding welcome.