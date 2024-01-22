Ram mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Unique gifts from across India

As the country awaits the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today, special and unique gifts have been sent to the temple from across India for its 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Track our live coverage of the event here.

Here's a list of the special gifts:

1. 108-foot-long incense stick

A 108-foot-long incense stick, weighing 3,610 kg and 3.5 feet wide, has been prepared in Gujarat's Vadodara for over six months at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh.

"The stick is environment-friendly and will last for about one-and-a-half months, spreading its fragrance over several kilometers," Vadodara resident Viha Bharwad, who has prepared the incense stick, told PTI.

He said 376 kg guggul (gum resin), 376 kg coconut shells, 190 kg ghee, 1,470 kg cow dung, 420 kg herbs are among the ingredients used for the stick, whose height is nearly half of the iconic Qutab Minar in Delhi with a minaret which is 237-feet tall.