Ram mandir 'prasad' scam: Temple trust denies online service

Amid the festive fervour across India ahead of the Lord Ram 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, cybercriminals have come up with nefarious techniques to hoodwink devotees to steal their hard-earned money.
Many people have complained about receiving messages that the Ayodhya Ram temple 'prasad' will be delivered to them at their house.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, according to WION, has clarified that they do not provide Ayodhya Ram temple 'prasad' online and have no platform for the same.
A trust member also told the Times of India, that no vendor or agency has been appointed by the trust to distribute the prasad online."
"Ram Temple Trust is a non-profit organisation. Prasad is only offered within the existing Ram temple to the devotees. No online service has been initiated so far. The prasad is offered free of cost to the devotees and no money is charged. People need to be cautious about online platforms and services as trust has not authorised anybody yet," Prakash Gupta, WION quoted the temple trust camp office in-charge as saying.
Police in the matter have urged people to report such cyber frauds on the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or lodge complaints through cybercrime.gov.in.
When someone reaches an online platform offering 'prasad,' the website will ask for personal and bank account details and these scammers can gain access to your bank accounts as soon you enter details.
"There is hardly any religious organisation or institution that delivers prasad like this. If anyone comes across such messages, please ignore," a police officer was quoted as saying.
Previously it was noted that some businesses are selling 'Ram Mandir Prasad' (temple sweets) on Amazon and other e-commerce sites. There were review ratings below the products too.
Alleged Ram Temple 'prasad' being sold on Amazon.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
There have been more such scams in the past, like 'Ayodhya Ram temple VIP pass app' and 'donation to Ayodhya Ram temple trust.'
A fake Ram Temple 'VIP Pass' message and link shared on WhatsApp.
Photo Credit: Vinod Bansal, National Spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)/X