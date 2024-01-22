Ram mandir 'prasad' scam: Temple trust denies online service

Police in the matter have urged people to report such cyber frauds on the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or lodge complaints through cybercrime.gov.in.

When someone reaches an online platform offering 'prasad,' the website will ask for personal and bank account details and these scammers can gain access to your bank accounts as soon you enter details.

"There is hardly any religious organisation or institution that delivers prasad like this. If anyone comes across such messages, please ignore," a police officer was quoted as saying.