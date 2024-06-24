Ram mandir visit: Haryana CM Saini to offer prayers with ministers in Ayodhya

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, members of families with annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh who are over 60 years of age are taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other holy sites.

He said the BJP government has taken several steps to boost religious tourism in the state and currently projects amounting to Rs 250 crore are ongoing in Kurukshetra.

With Kurukshetra emerging as a hub of religious tourism, devotees from around the country and world visit the holy city daily, he said.

Efforts are being made to tap into the tourism potential of many other places, the CM said.