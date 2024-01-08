Ram temple consecration ceremony: Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan to send 200 kg laddus

Mathura: Ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan here will send 200 kilograms of laddus to Ayodhya as an offering for a 'yagya', officials said on Monday.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said a week-long 'yagya' will be held in Ayodhya from January 16 to 22.

For this, laddus will be sent by the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan on Makar Sankranti, he said.

These laddus will be made using dry fruits, 'misri', saffron and seasonal ingredients. They will be sent to Ayodhya in a vehicle decked up as a chariot, he added.