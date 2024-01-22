Ram temple consecration: 'Ganga Maha Aarti' to be held at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

On usual days, the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is performed by seven Archakas, but given today's special occasion, Ganga Aarti will be performed by nine Archakas and this aarti will be given the form of a Maha Aarti.