Ram temple consecration: Modi may reach Ayodhya a day in advance

According to the sources in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was overseeing construction of the Ram Temple, the prime minister may take a dip in the sacred Saryu river and carry its waters to the nearby Nageshwar Mahadev Temple and perform 'jalabhishek' (offering of water)..

Sources said that Modi could also pay obeisance at the Deokali Temple (the kuldevi of Mata Sita) besides visiting the famous Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

The prime minister may also attend the 'Manas pravachan' (recital of Ram Charit Manas the Hindu epic which describes about the life and deeds of Lord Rama) and birth anniversary of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya.

As the chief 'yajamana' at the consecration ceremony, the prime minister will perform several rituals on Monday from 12.20 to 1pm. The blind fold of the Ram Lala idol would be removed before the prime minister, who would apply mascara in the eyes of the idol and show it the mirror, sources said.

Modi would also address the gathering after the ceremony along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.