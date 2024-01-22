JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ram temple consecration: Shah, Nadda watch live streaming of ceremony, visit temples in Delhi

Several other Union ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, also watched the live streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers held at different parts of the city.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 10:05 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, watched live streaming of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and joined festivities at different in the national capital on Monday morning.

Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple here while Shah, along with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders, was present at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple.

They offered prayers at these temples on the occasion.

"It is a big historic day which has come after 500 years of waiting. It is a very auspicious day for all of us," Nadda told reporters.

Several other Union ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, also watched the live streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers held at different parts of the city.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Timeline: Faith, Fervour, Furore

Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 January 2024, 10:05 IST)
India NewsBJPAmit ShahAyodhyaJ P NaddaRam Mandir

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT