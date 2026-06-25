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Ram temple donation row: SC asks petitioner to mention plea seeking fair probe on June 29

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsAyodhyaSupreme CourtRam Temple

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