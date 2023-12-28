Ram Temple inauguration a BJP event, not national one, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 was a "BJP event" and not a national one.

He was responding to a query on whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray would take part in the idol consecration ceremony scheduled on that day.

"Thackeray will definitely go but only after the BJP's event gets over. Why should one go to a BJP event? It is not a national event. The BJP is holding rallies and campaigning a lot for this function but where is the purity in it," Raut said.