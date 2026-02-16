<p>One of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramadan"> Ramadan</a> is expected to begin this year on February 18 or 19 depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslims</a> believe that it was during Ramadan that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.</p><p><br>During this whole month, for 29 to 30 days Muslims around the world observe fasting also called 'roza' and avoid eating from morning to evening for around 12 to 15 hours. The fast not only abstains individuals from eating and drinking but also expects individuals to stay away from smoking and sexual relations to attain ‘taqwa’ which means God-consciousness and spritual growth. <br><strong><br>Fasting hours in different region</strong><br><br>Ramadan begins 10 to 12 days earlier this year because Islamic calendar is based on the lunar calendar. The number of hours in daylight differs across the world and hence, the fasting hours. A country located closer to the equator experiences fasting hours around 12 to 14 hours in a day. Whereas, countries away from the equator, parts of Europe have slightly increased daylight hours and keep fasting for 16-18 hours.<br><br>Countries like Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa will have the longest fasts, nearly around 14 to 15 hours on the first day. But the hours will be reduced throughout the month. <br><br>India: Approximately 12.5–14 hours</p><p>Middle East : Around 13–14 hours</p><p>United Kingdom and Europe: Around 14–16 hours</p><p>North America : Depends on the city; mostly around 12–15 hours</p><p>Southeast Asia : Around 12–13 hours</p><p><strong>What will be Suhoor, Iftar timings?</strong><br><br>Suhoor and iftar vary not only by country but also by city. Suhoor will be eaten before dawn begins, and Muslims stop eating as the Fajr prayer time starts. Iftar takes place after sunset and fast is broken by consuming water, dates, and fruits that follows the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad.<br><br>In Karnataka, India, suhoor could be near 05:29 am and iftar around 06:38 pm, with 13 hours fasting duration, whereas in Delhi the time slights shifts to 6:10–6:15 PM in early days. In Christchurch, New Zealand the first Ramadan suhoor is expected to begin around 5:10 am with iftar at approximately 8:32 pm, nearly 15 hours of fasting. Meanwhile in Jakarta, Indonesia, the first Ramadan suhoor is 04:38 am and iftar at 6:16‑6:17 pm, about 13‑hour fasting days.</p><p>In the UAE suhoor can begin at 5:29 am with the iftar at around 6:37 pm, in the UK, morning by 5:24 pm and iftar by 5:26 pm. In Pakistan, suhoor timings are expected to be by 5:32 am with iftar meals at 6:17 pm.</p><p>As Ramadan is set to begin in a few days, observers are expected to check local timetables for accurate suhoor and iftar timings to fulfil obligations. </p>