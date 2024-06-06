Ramayan's Laxman Sunil Lahri criticises Ayodhya people for ‘betraying’ BJP in LS polls

Sunil Lahri, actor who played Laxman’s role in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan criticised the people of Ayodhya for not voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections.
Under the leadership of the BJP, the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya in January this year, however, Lallu Singh lost the Faizabad constituency, where the temple is situated, to Awadhesh Prasad, who is a Samajwadi Party candidate.
Disappointed with the Ayodhya election results, Sunil Lahri, on Wednesday took to his Instagram stories and expressed his feelings sharing a note in Hindi which translates to, “We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya citizens who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call the person who even denies God? Selfish. History stands proof that the citizens of Ayodhya always betrayed their king. Shame on them.”
He shared another post on his Instagram stories that read, “We salute your greatness dear citizens of Ayodhya, you are the ones who didn’t spare even Goddess Sita. We are not shocked that you betrayed the man who made sure that Lord Ram came out of that small tent and was installed in a beautiful temple. The entire nation will never see you with respect again.”
Lahri had attended the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, with his Ramayan co-stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Lord Ram and Sita in the television series.
Arun Govil also contested the Lok Sabha polls from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Govil emerged victorious in the constituency against Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma by a margin of 10,585 votes.
