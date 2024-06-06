Ramayan's Laxman Sunil Lahri criticises Ayodhya people for ‘betraying’ BJP in LS polls

Sunil Lahri, actor who played Laxman’s role in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan criticised the people of Ayodhya for not voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the leadership of the BJP, the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya in January this year, however, Lallu Singh lost the Faizabad constituency, where the temple is situated, to Awadhesh Prasad, who is a Samajwadi Party candidate.

Disappointed with the Ayodhya election results, Sunil Lahri, on Wednesday took to his Instagram stories and expressed his feelings sharing a note in Hindi which translates to, “We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya citizens who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call the person who even denies God? Selfish. History stands proof that the citizens of Ayodhya always betrayed their king. Shame on them.”