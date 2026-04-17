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Rampant illegal sand mining wreaked havoc in Chambal Gharial Sanctuary: Supreme Court

The court also came down heavily upon the governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for failing to check the illicit activity.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGharialChambal Riverillegal sand mining

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