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Ramping up domestic LPG production 'to ensure households don't suffer': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India imports nearly 65 per cent of its domestic LPG requirements, and 90 per cent of the imports come through the war-hit Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanParliamentLPG cylinderWest Asia

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