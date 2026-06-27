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Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight faces technical glitch, passengers stuck inside aircraft for 3 hours without AC

After the passengers created a commotion, the IndiGo management acted upon the situation and opened the doors of the aircraft.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 07:45 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiGo AirlinesRanchiIndira Gandhi International Airport

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