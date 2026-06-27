Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight faces technical glitch, passengers stuck inside aircraft for 3 hours without AC

<p>A Ranchi-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-flight">IndiGo flight</a> at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indira-gandhi-international-airport">Indira Gandhi International Airport</a> faced a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/technical-glitch">technical glitch</a> which led to its delayed departure.</p><p>Passengers of the flight were stuck inside the aircraft for about three hours.</p><p>During this time, the plane's air conditioner had failed leaving the plane's inside atmosphere humid.</p><p>The distressed passengers initially remained seated but later started protesting inside the cabin.</p><p>The IndiGo flight 6E-2614 was scheduled to depart from Delhi for Ranchi.</p><p>A technical glitch was detected before takeoff and the aircraft was prevented from proceeding towards the runway.</p>.Two Vizag-bound IndiGo flights diverted to Hyderabad due to bad weather.<p>The passengers alleged that after the issue was detected, they weren't immediately de-boarded but were kept in a closed cabin for about two to three hours.</p>. <p>According to a <em><a href="https://www.thedailyjagran.com/india/ranchi-bound-indigo-flight-hit-by-technical-glitch-passengers-left-inside-aircraft-for-nearly-3-hours-without-ac-in-delhi-10318131" rel="nofollow">media report</a></em>, passengers started using magazines to fan themselves as the temperature rose inside the plane.</p><p>After the passengers created a commotion, the IndiGo management acted upon the situation and opened the doors of the aircraft.</p><p>The passengers were transported back to the airport terminal through shuttle buses.</p><p>The flight departed again after thorough technical checks and necessary procedures were done again.</p>