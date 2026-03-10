<p>Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram became proud parents to a daughter today. Taking to Instagram to share their boundless happiness, Randeep penned an emotional note that bridged generations. Using the Haryanvi phrase "Dada ar poti nai janmadin ki ghaniye badhai," he celebrated the shared birthday of his father and daughter. He also offered a deeply personal thank you to Lin for the gift of fatherhood.</p><p>This post has been flooded with congratulatory messages as fans and friends from the industry shower congratulations on the new couple.</p><p>The baby is healthy, and both the mother and daughter are doing well.</p>.<p>With the newborn granddaughter arriving on the same day as her grandfather’s birthday, the day has taken on even greater meaning for the family.</p><p>Earlier, the couple captivated their fans and followers with their maternity pictures, a shoot defined by pure love. Fans were treated to a beautiful display of affection as Randeep was seen adoringly holding the bump while Lin elegantly flaunted her baby bump.</p>.<p>In November 2023, actor Randeep Hooda married model and entrepreneur Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.</p><p>On the professional front, Randeep Hooda is busy with a series of projects. His projects include the war drama Operation Khukri, the biopic Eetha and a Hollywood action thriller titled Matchbox.</p>