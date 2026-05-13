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Rani Kapur moves SC to restrain Priya Kapur from interfering with functioning of RK Family Trust

The matter was mentioned on Tuesday before a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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