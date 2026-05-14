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Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur dispute: Supreme Court asks parties not to do anything which may affect mediation process

The apex court had on May 7 appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to act as a mediator in the dispute over the family trust.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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