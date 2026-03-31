Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Ranted for 90 minutes without using favourite abuse': Congress' dig at Amit Shah

Shah alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen multiple times in public with sympathisers of Naxals.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 08:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 08:07 IST
India NewsAmit ShahCongressJairam RameshIndan Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us