Ranveer Singh uses Maldives photo to promote Lakshadweep ... and he's not the only one

Several celebrities have taken to social media to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination at a time India is hot and bothered over comments made by some ministers from the Maldives government, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the union territory off the coast of Kerala.

Ranveer Singh is just one of the celebrities who made a gaffe.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor posted a series of images promoting Lakshadweep, but they turned out to be pictures of the Maldives. Though the actor has now deleted the posts, others on social media were quick to take screenshots.