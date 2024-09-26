Rare embodiment of simplicity, visionary statesman: Congress hails Manmohan Singh as he turns 92

The Congress, in a post on X, said, "Renowned economist and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's entire life has been dedicated to the country. He has made many public welfare policies keeping in mind the interest, progress and welfare of all sections of the country."

"On behalf of the Congress family, birthday wishes and best wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was the architect of economic prosperity in India. We pray to God for your healthy and long life," the party said.