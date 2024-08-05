Rashtrapati Bhavan to host auction of Presidents' gifts; 250 items to go under the hammer

The prized mementos and gifts received by all Presidents of India (past and present) are going under the hammer on Monday.

Hosting the auction at Rashtrapati Bhavan, this event will see 250 varied items go up for a bid ranging from books, tribal jewellery to furniture, idols and sculptures.

According to Indian Express, the auction will be held on the E-Upahaar portal from August 5-26, the base prices of the articles range from Rs 2,700 to Rs 4 lakh. The proceeds will be donated to help children, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said.