Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ratan Tata deeply associated with modernisation of Indian industry: S Jaishankar

"The passing away of Ratan Tata is the end of an era. He was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry. And even more so with its globalisation," Jaishankar said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 08:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 08:05 IST
India NewsS JaishankarRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us