Ratan Tata's mortal remains taken from home to NCPA for people to pay tributes

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 07:52 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 07:52 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraRatan Tata

