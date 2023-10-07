'Ravanasura' poster politics, arrests galore as assembly polls knock on the door

Hello readers,
We welcome you to sink your teeth into yet another spread of India's (or if you prefer Bharat's) political landscape as we cherry pick from this week's saga of rallies, raids and even a sizeable dose of Ramayana, or dare we say, 'Ravanasura'. With assembly elections set to take place in five states, political rallies and road shows have been commonplace across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. PM Modi has been holding political rallies across important cities in the states while the Congress is seemingly betting on its poll guarantee move that worked very well for it in Karnataka.
With Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's arrest in the excise policy scam case, the BJP and the Kejriwal-led party are at loggerheads again, with the latter accusing the saffron party of 'trying to silence Singh'. NewsClick grabbed headlines after Delhi Police, on October 3, arrested founder Prabir Purkayastha and one other after day-long searches across Delhi and Noida, sparking angry reactions from the Opposition and journalist bodies.
The India-Canada standoff over Khalistani separatist Nijjar's killing continues with India having given the Trudeau government time till October 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff from the country.
BJP-Congress 'epic' poster skirmish
Social media has been a favourite toy of political parties, and this week saw yet another such 'creative' from the BJP's social media coffer, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he wrote an opinion piece 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' for The Indian Express on Hinduism on Sunday. Even as Gandhi's piece made it to TV news channels, the Congress leader should have anticipated a kickback of 'epic' proportions. Union broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur invoked Ramayana with his jibe at Gandhi, saying "those whose life and politics have been based on insulting Hindus are now preaching Hinduism." Thakur added, "Whenever the kalnemi of chunavi Hindu (Hindu for election) crossed the lakshman rekhha or our patience and sentiments, he has been taught a lesson." The BJP's X handle then took it a notch higher as it shared a photo of Gandhi as the ten-headed demon king, calling him "evil, anti-Dharma, anti-Ram and said his aim is to 'destroy Bharat."
The Congress retaliated with choicest of posters showing PM Modi as 'Jumla Boy' and 'Adani's puppet' among others.
Rallies across poll-bound states
Congress, BJP and the BRS in Telangana have been trying to best one another in the poll-bound state, with the BJP putting to work its main man PM Modi at the forefront.
PM Modi with Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao at the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally, in Bilaspur.
Credit: PTI Photo
Grinning from ear to ear, waving at supporters standing atop an open-roof van and taking in his stride cheers and flowers as the vehicle moved amid a mass of supporters, the PM could do no wrong it seemed. But the speeches that followed included his same-old Congress-bashing with a sprinkle of schemes (developmental, don't fret)! Priyanka Gandhi attended rallies for Congress in MP while PM's red diary accusation on Gehlot in Rajasthan evoked a reaction from the state CM.
The BJP in Chhattisgarh attempted a pol-khol as it launched a QR code to a website about alleged scams in the Congress government. The Congress hit back to accuse the PM of handing over the Nagarnar Steel Plant in the state to his 'crony capitalist friends'.
AAP's Sanjay in ED net
The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party got yet another jolt with its MP Sanjay Singh being arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The party accused the Centre of trying to silence Singh. The BJP lashed out with equal fervour, saying that frequent arrests of AAP leaders have torn its claim of 'kattar honesty and politics of values to shreds'. Party leaders Satyender Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in jail over corruption charges.
JD(S)-BJP alliance prickling some
Even as jibes from Congress wasn't enough, former BJP minister S T Somashekar also publicly expressed his dissent over the saffron party’s alliance with the JD(S). CM Siddaramaiah, earlier this week, lashed out at H D Kumaraswamy, who yet again predicted the 'collapse' of the Congress in Karnataka.
Drama over NewsClick, Bihar caste survey, TMC stir
NewsClick made headlines after the Delhi Police, on October 3, arrested its founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty after day-long searches conducted at the premises of 46 journalists across Delhi and Noida, sparking angry reactions from the Opposition and journalist bodies. Purukayastha has denied the charges made by the Delhi Police, who have accused him of peddling anti-India narrative, saying that the Modi government 'treats criticism as sedition or anti-national activity.'
Sealed office of NewsClick at Sainik Farm following a raid by Delhi Police.
Credit: PTI Photo
The results of Bihar's caste survey were out this week, which the Nitish-led JD(U) hailed as 'victory for social justice'. PM Modi, who was in MP's Gwalior, hit out at the Opposition for the survey, claiming that they have committed the 'sin' of playing with the emotions of the poor by dividing the country along caste lines.
The Trinamool Congress held protests in Delhi over uncleared dues of Rs 15,000 crores to the state under the MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana. The BJP-led Centre, however, said that money was 'siphoned off' by TMC in the state.
Tweeting a video of them being dragged and later detained by security personnel, Mahua Moitra wrote on X, "This is how elected MPs of the world’s largest democracy are treated after being given an appointment to meet with a Minister of the Govt of India (which she refused to honour after making us wait 3 hours)".
The fight over NCP's name and party symbols is far from over with Ajit Pawar, who had moved the Election Commission over the same, submitting at a hearing that he had the support of 42 of the 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, six of the nine MLCs and more leaders.
Rift still in India-Canada ties, Akshata makes stage debut
Looking at politics across the ocean, India-Canada issue over Khalistani separatist Nijjar's killing continues with the former having given the Trudeau government time till October 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff here. Britain’s First Lady, Indian-born Akshata Murty made a surprise debut on the political stage as she introduced Rishi Sunak for his maiden speech as UK Prime Minister to the Conservative Party conference. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also slammed Ukraine's Zelenskyy for seeking additional funds from the US to hold polls in the country. Kevin McCarthy, for the first time in US history, was ousted as the Speaker of the House of Representatives after he sought Democratic votes to prevent a shutdown of the US government.
That's all there is from this week's political landscape. We will be back next week with more drama as the rallies gather speed and numbers in wake of polls, the dates for which are to be announced soon.
DH Newsletters Team