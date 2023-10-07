'Ravanasura' poster politics, arrests galore as assembly polls knock on the door

Hello readers,

We welcome you to sink your teeth into yet another spread of India's (or if you prefer Bharat's) political landscape as we cherry pick from this week's saga of rallies, raids and even a sizeable dose of Ramayana, or dare we say, 'Ravanasura'. With assembly elections set to take place in five states, political rallies and road shows have been commonplace across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. PM Modi has been holding political rallies across important cities in the states while the Congress is seemingly betting on its poll guarantee move that worked very well for it in Karnataka.

With Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's arrest in the excise policy scam case, the BJP and the Kejriwal-led party are at loggerheads again, with the latter accusing the saffron party of 'trying to silence Singh'. NewsClick grabbed headlines after Delhi Police, on October 3, arrested founder Prabir Purkayastha and one other after day-long searches across Delhi and Noida, sparking angry reactions from the Opposition and journalist bodies.

The India-Canada standoff over Khalistani separatist Nijjar's killing continues with India having given the Trudeau government time till October 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff from the country.

BJP-Congress 'epic' poster skirmish

Social media has been a favourite toy of political parties, and this week saw yet another such 'creative' from the BJP's social media coffer, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he wrote an opinion piece 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' for The Indian Express on Hinduism on Sunday. Even as Gandhi's piece made it to TV news channels, the Congress leader should have anticipated a kickback of 'epic' proportions. Union broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur invoked Ramayana with his jibe at Gandhi, saying "those whose life and politics have been based on insulting Hindus are now preaching Hinduism." Thakur added, "Whenever the kalnemi of chunavi Hindu (Hindu for election) crossed the lakshman rekhha or our patience and sentiments, he has been taught a lesson." The BJP's X handle then took it a notch higher as it shared a photo of Gandhi as the ten-headed demon king, calling him "evil, anti-Dharma, anti-Ram and said his aim is to 'destroy Bharat."