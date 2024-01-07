Ravinder Goyal assumes charge as General Manager, North Central Railway Zone

New Delhi: Ravinder Goyal on Sunday assumed the charge as the General Manager of North Central Railway.



Prior to this posting, Goyal was working as Additional Member/ Commercial at Railway Board and looked after the commercial functioning of Indian Railways.



Goyal, 1987 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS), started his career in railways from Mumbai Division of Western Railway as Area Officer, Valsad and thereafter has very wide and rich experience of serving for 34 years in various capacities at distinct locations over Indian Railways.



He also worked in CONCOR for five years. He also served as Divisional Railway Manager at two divisions Bilaspur and Mumbai. He also served as Principal Chief Operations Manager in North East Frontier Railway & North Western Railway.

He also served as Principal Chief Commercial Manager Northern Railway. He also has experience of serving as Chief Transportation Manager-Petroleum/ Western Sector & in IRCTC at Jaipur.

He also served in Niti Ayog, said a staement from the North Central Railways.



Soon after assuming the charge as General Manager of North Central Railway, held a meeting with top officials of the Zone at its headquarter Prayagraj.

While outlining his priorities during the meeting Goyal emphasised on safety in operations, providing facilities to passengers and work for continuous improvement in passenger travel experience and facilitating the stakeholders along with staff welfare.



Born in Phillaur, Punjab, Goyal did his Masters in Business Administration from UBS, Chandigarh, said the statement.