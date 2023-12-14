R&AW officer behind organisation targeting Modi critics abroad: Report

A report published in The Washington Post last Sunday details the clandestine operations of an organisation called the Disinfo Lab, allegedly orchestrated by an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) to target critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The report states that since its inception in 2020, the Disinfo Lab has been publishing extensive dossiers and social media posts, claiming to expose personal relationships and funding sources behind US-based critics of the Indian prime minister.
According to The Post, the Disinfo Lab combines factual research with unverified claims, portraying US government figures, researchers, humanitarian groups, and Indian-American rights activists as part of a conspiracy to undermine India. The organisation, despite asserting its impartiality, has been revealed to be run by Lt Col Dibya Satpathy, a 39-year-old intelligence officer within India's external intelligence agency, the R&AW.
The Post report notes that Disinfo Lab's publications have gained traction on Indian social media, amplified by Modi's supporters, sometimes even cited by government officials on primetime television. The report, if substantiated, highlights the expanding influence of online propaganda campaigns beyond India's borders, potentially blurring the lines between intelligence operations and political objectives.
As outlined in the report, the Disinfo Lab's modus operandi involves constructing a narrative of India under siege by a vast "nexus" of conspirators funded by entities like Pakistani intelligence, the Muslim Brotherhood, and George Soros. The publications frequently allege connections between these funds and US figures critical of Modi, including US Representative Pramila Jayapal and Indian-American rights activists.
Examples provided in the report include a lengthy dossier targeting California-based activist Pieter Friedrich, accusing him of ties to the Khalistani separatist movement and Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI. Another Disinfo Lab publication attacked Sunita Viswanath, founder of Hindus for Human Rights, connecting her to Soros. The report notes that the Lab's publications have influenced other debates, such as a California legislation to outlaw caste discrimination.
The Disinfo Lab, which operated under the name "Root and Wings Media," claims to rely on conventional open-source intelligence methods and self-made data visualisation tools. However, The Post notes its activities and the tactics employed raise questions about the ethical and legal boundaries of covert influence operations in the digital age. Critics contend that if Indian intelligence engages in smearing foreign critics, it echoes tactics reminiscent of the Cold War era.