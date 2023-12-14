R&AW officer behind organisation targeting Modi critics abroad: Report

A report published in The Washington Post last Sunday details the clandestine operations of an organisation called the Disinfo Lab, allegedly orchestrated by an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) to target critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The report states that since its inception in 2020, the Disinfo Lab has been publishing extensive dossiers and social media posts, claiming to expose personal relationships and funding sources behind US-based critics of the Indian prime minister.

According to The Post, the Disinfo Lab combines factual research with unverified claims, portraying US government figures, researchers, humanitarian groups, and Indian-American rights activists as part of a conspiracy to undermine India. The organisation, despite asserting its impartiality, has been revealed to be run by Lt Col Dibya Satpathy, a 39-year-old intelligence officer within India's external intelligence agency, the R&AW.