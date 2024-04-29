RAW official was involved in assassination plot of Sikh separatist leader Pannun: Report

However, when asked about the investigation into the allegations made by the US in the Pannun case, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week, "We have set up a high-level committee. The committee is looking into information that was shared by the American side with us, because they also equally impact our national security." The high-level committee is looking into those aspects and that is where it is right now, Jaiswal said in New Delhi on April 25.