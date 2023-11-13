Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania announces split with wife Nawaz

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania announced on Monday that he and his wife, Nawaz, are separating.
"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source of strength to each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives", he said on X (formerly Twitter).
While announcing the two would be pursuing different paths from here on, Singhania clarified that they would continue to do what's best for their daughters, Niharika and Nisa.
"Please respect this personal decision and kindly give us the space to settle all aspects of this relationship. Seeking your best wishes for the entire family during these times", Singhania wrote.
The younger son of former Raymond Group Chairman Vijaypat Singhania married Nawaz Modi, his longtime sweetheart, in 1999 and the couple has been together for a total of 32 years.