Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania announces split with wife Nawaz

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania announced on Monday that he and his wife, Nawaz, are separating.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source of strength to each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives", he said on X (formerly Twitter).